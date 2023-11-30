Usual Mountain West power Boise State meets title game newcomer UNLV

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Boise State interim coach Spencer Danielson makes a victory leap as the team defeats Air Force during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darin Oswald]

Boise State plays UNLV in the Mountain West Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas. Boise State is 7-5 and UNLV is 9-3. The Broncos are favored by 2 1/2 points by FanDuel Sportsbook. UNLV has never played in the Mountain West title game. A victory would be another step in a history-making season for the program. A win would give Boise State its fifth conference championship. That would be the most in the Mountain West. The winner will play in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16 against a Pac-12 Conference opponent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.