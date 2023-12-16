Ustby scores 23, fills stat sheet to lead No. 25 North Carolina women past Western Carolina 96-36

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby matched her career high with 23 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks as No. 25 North Carolina cruised to a 96-36 win over Western Carolina. North Carolina shot 52% with six 3-pointers, had a 50-24 rebounding advantage and turned 24 turnovers into 37 points. The Tar Heels were plus-50 in paint points and plus-25 on fast-break points. Audrey Meyers had 13 points for the Catamounts. They had six field goals in the second quarter when they were outscored 19-15 and 10 in the other three quarters combined, shooting 31%. The Tar Heels took care of this one quickly, outscoring the Catamounts 26-6 in the first quarter.

