Ustby leads No. 17 North Carolina women past Elon 68-39 with 16 points, 11 rebounds

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 17 North Carolina defeated Elon 68-39. In addition to her second double-double of the season and 24th of her career, Ustby had three blocks and three steals. Jessica Booth and Maraja Pass had eight points apiece for the Phoenix, who had seven field goals in the first quarter and 14 in the game. They ended 1 of 14 from 3-point range and 14 of 46 overall (30%) with 21 turnovers. North Carolina never trailed and when Kelly hit a jumper the lead was 18-8 with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Phoenix scored the next seven with a 3-pointer by Ajia James cutting it to 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

