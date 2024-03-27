USTA first national governing body partnered with White House sports and nutrition committee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The United States Tennis Association is becoming the first national sports governing body to partner with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, according to an announcement Wednesday at the Miami Open. An event unveiling the partnership was attended by guests from the White House, including second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. The PCSFN was created in 1956 and is a federal advisory committee promoting nutrition and physical activity. The release said the PCSFN and USTA will work to bring national health and nutrition programs to communities where tennis is played.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.