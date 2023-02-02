USOPC: Russian pathway possible, but sanctions must remain

The new leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has reiterated the federation’s support for exploring a way for Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics as neutrals. He also insists the current sanctions against the country remain in place. Gene Sykes wrote a letter to athletes and other U.S. stakeholders last week after the IOC announced it was moving forward in trying to craft a way for some Russians to compete next year in Paris. They have been banned from most major international competitions since the country invaded Ukraine. Sykes says he wants Russians to compete but only “in a way that ensures safe and fair play.”

