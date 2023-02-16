USOPC, NCAA collaborate to raise profile of Paralympians

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and NCAA announced new programming in an attempt to employ college sports settings to increase visibility and possible gold-medal pathways for Paralympians. The organizations are planning a wheelchair college All-Star event featuring the U.S. Paralympic team at the women’s Division II and III Final Fours for basketball and a 100-meter para-college wheelchair title race at the Drake Relays for track. Sarah Wilhelmi, the USOPC’s senior director of collegiate partnerships, said more than half the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team competed collegiately across 76 schools in 14 sports.

