USNT soccer midfielder Alejandro Zendejas out indefinitely with an injured left leg

MEXICO CITY (AP) — United States National Team midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will be sidelined indefinitely with an injury to his left leg. His team in Mexico, Club América, said the 26-year-old was hurt last weekend in the 69th minute of a match against Queretaro for the second round of the Apertura tournament. Zendejas joined América for the Clausura 2022 tournament and was a key player for the championship runs in the last two league tournaments, scoring nine goals in his last 30 regular-season matches.

