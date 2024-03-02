USGA bringing men’s and women’s Opens to Shinnecock in consecutive weeks

FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) — The USGA is planning another doubleheader for the men’s and women’s U.S. Opens. Shinnecock Hills is to host them in consecutive weeks in 2036. The concept is nothing new. It first was done at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina in 2014. Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open and Michelle Wie the U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA will have both Opens at Pinehurst again in 2029. But this will be a first for Shinnecock. It’s one of the most famous courses in America and a founding club of the USGA. Shinnecock held its first U.S. Open in 1895.

