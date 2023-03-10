USF fires men’s coach Brian Gregory after 6 seasons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory has been fired. He went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season and lost in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. USF Director of Athletics Michael Kelly says the school has started a national search for a new coach. USF assistant coach Larry Dixon will be interim head coach.

