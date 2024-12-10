USC’s JuJu Watkins is AP women’s basketball player of the week

JuJu Watkins of USC is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The sophomore guard averaged 30.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks during USC’s two wins. She set a new school record with nine 3-pointers made against California Baptist, on her way to a season-best 40 points. Sarah Strong of UConn was the runner-up. The freshman forward averaged 21.5 points in wins over Holy Cross and Louisville while shooting 77.3% from the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.