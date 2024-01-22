USC’s JuJu Watkins extends record with 10th honor as Pac-12 freshman of the week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins of No. 11 Southern California has extended her record as Pac-12 freshman of the week with her 10th honor. She’s earned the recognition every week in which the Trojans have played this season. Watkins had 26 points, five rebounds and three steals in USC’s 78-58 loss at then-No. 20 Utah. She scored 20 points and had four steals in a loss at No. 3 Colorado last week. The guard from Los Angeles is the nation’s second-leading scorer with 26.1 points per game. She has led the Trojans in scoring in all 15 games she has played.

