USC’s JuJu Watkins earns record 9th Pac-12 freshman of the week honor after 32-point effort vs UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins of sixth-ranked Southern California has set a record with her ninth Pac-12 freshman of the week honor. She had a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double in the Trojans’ 73-65 victory over then-No. 2 UCLA. It was the most individual points scored against the Bruins this season and the guard’s sixth 30-point game. Watkins made all 16 of her free throws, tying for the third-most in a game in program history. She’s led USC in scoring in all 13 games she’s played.

