USC’s Jamil Muhammad is grateful he finally put aside QB dreams to become a star pass rusher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamil Muhammad started college 4 1/2 years ago as an aspiring quarterback at Vanderbilt. Two schools and one enormous position change later, the Alabama native has a bachelor’s degree and a promising career path as one of the nation’s top pass rushers at Southern California. Muhammad has six sacks in the Trojans’ first six games, putting him fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Through every sharp turn on his road to a starring role with the No. 10 Trojans, Muhammad never thought seriously about giving up on his football goals. Not even when he had to change them on the fly.

