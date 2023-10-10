USC’s Caleb Williams, Colorado’s rise in mix in Associated Press Pac-12 midseason football awards

Southern California’s Caleb Williams is The Associated Press midseason offensive player of the year and Washington State’s Jake Dickert is the top coach. Williams has had a stellar season after winning the Heisman Trophy last year, leading the nation in touchdown passes and passing efficiency. Dickert has continued pushing the Cougars in the right direction, leading them to their first ranking since 2019. Disruptive Utah defensive lineman Laiatu Latu was the top defensive player for the first half and Colorado was the most surprising team after its stellar start under first-year coach Deion Sanders.

