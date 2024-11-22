USC WR Kyle Ford, who spent last season at UCLA, brings unique perspective to rivalry game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford brings a unique perspective into the Trojans’ rivalry game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, having played for the Bruins last year after spending his first three seasons at USC. Ford tasted victory as the visitor in each of the past two installments of the battle for the Victory Bell, but the fifth-year senior didn’t enjoy UCLA’s 38-20 win. Ford has fonder memories of USC’s 48-45 triumph in 2022, one of four straight wins for the visiting team in the series.

