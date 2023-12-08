USC WR Brenden Rice declares for NFL draft; Georgia WR-PR Mekhi Mews enters transfer portal

Southern California receiver Brenden Rice will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice made the announcement on social media. Rice was seventh nationally with 12 receiving touchdowns. Elsewhere, Georgia’s Mekhi Mews has entered the transfer portal. Mews came to the Bulldogs as a walk-on and carved out a significant role on offense and special teams. The receiver and punt returner played in all 13 games this season, finishing with 13 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Mews ranked 18th nationally in punt returns with a 10.2-yard average on 20 returns.

