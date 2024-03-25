USC Upstate men’s basketball coach Dickerson resigns to return to Ohio State

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — USC Upstate men’s basketball coach Dave Dickerson has resigned to become associate head coach at Ohio State. Dickerson spent six seasons leading the Spartans. USC Upstate announced Dickerson’s departure before the Buckeyes announced his hiring on coach Jake Diebler’s staff. Dickerson went 65-117 during his tenure with the Spartans. His team twice reached the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals. The school said associate head coach Andrew Garcia will lead the program while it searches for Dickerson’s replacement.

