USC-UCLA rivalry game will give Victory Bell winner power to salvage disappointing season

The 94th edition of the crosstown showdown between the Southern California Trojans and UCLA Bruins is a low-stakes affair, but the season should be saved for whoever wins the rivalry game on Saturday. The Trojans are one victory away from bowl eligibility after holding on against Nebraska, with new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava playing well after some early struggles. The Bruins need to win their last two games to reach the postseason after falling at Washington.

