USC takedown of Bruins latest highlight of baseball rebuild

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Southern California starting pitcher Tyler Stromsborg (24) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Stanford, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Trojans, picked 10th in the Pac-12 after finishing in last place in 2022, are two games out of first place after winning a three-game series against crosstown rival UCLA. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

Southern California’s rebuild under first-year coach Andy Stankiewicz isn’t necessarily on the fast track but it’s certainly moving along quite nicely. The Trojans lead the nation with 12 national titles but have been in a down cycle lasting 25 years. They are in unfamiliar territory this week as they sit in the upper half of the Pac-12 standings. They have at least 19 games to play and their 24 wins are one away from last year’s total. Their 11 Pac-12 wins are three more than a year ago. They play at Washington next weekend.

