USC seeks initial Big Ten road victory in first-ever meeting with Maryland

The Trojans’ first season in the Big Ten has come to be defined by close defeats, including last week’s 33-30 overtime setback at home against Penn State. Southern Cal’s losses to Michigan, Minnesota and Penn State have come by a combined 13 points, and the Trojans led in all three in the fourth quarter. Maryland’s path to a fourth consecutive postseason appearance has narrowed after back-to-back losses to Indiana and Northwestern.

