USC RB Travis Dye leaves field on cart with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California running back Travis Dye has been taken from the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his left leg during the No. 8 Trojans’ game against Colorado. Dye grabbed his left leg immediately after getting tackled awkwardly in the second quarter. He stayed down for several minutes while an air cast was affixed to his leg, and the entire USC sideline came out to gather around the cart before it left the field. Dye is the Pac-12′s second-leading rusher with 884 yards, and he had scored a touchdown in the Trojans’ previous eight games.

