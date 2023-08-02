USC promotes Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis to assistant basketball coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on basketball coach Andy Enfield’s staff at Southern California. Farmer spent the last two seasons as the team’s director of scouting after serving as a graduate assistant for one season. He previously worked with pro and elite youth athletes on skill development. Karis spent the last three seasons as USC’s director of scouting after working two years as a graduate assistant. Both Farmer and Karis played for the Trojans during their college careers.

