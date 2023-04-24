USC lands Georgia transfer DL Bear Alexander

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Bear Alexander is transferring from Georgia to Southern California. Alexander announced his decision to move from the two-time national champion Bulldogs to Lincoln Riley’s Trojans on Sunday night. The 300-pound lineman was widely considered the top player still available in the transfer portal. He played in 12 of Georgia’s 15 games last season, recording nine tackles and two sacks. Alexander visited USC earlier this month, and he quickly agreed to join Riley’s rebuilding project at the West Coast’s most prominent football program.

