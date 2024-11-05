USC is promoting Jayden Maiava to starting QB late in its disappointing season, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava is replacing Miller Moss as Southern California’s starting quarterback with three games left in the Trojans’ disappointing regular season, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because USC coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t publicly announced the change. The Trojans are on a bye week. Maiava transferred to USC from UNLV in the offseason. Moss hasn’t played poorly overall for USC, but he has thrown seven interceptions during the Trojans’ current 1-4 skid, including three in last week’s loss at Washington.

