USC hires North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to coach defense, linebackers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has hired North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to be the Trojans’ assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach. Entz has won two FCS national championships at North Dakota State, and he will remain with the Bison until the end of their current season. North Dakota State (11-3) visits Montana on Saturday in the FCS semifinals. USC coach Lincoln Riley announced the latest high-profile addition to his defensive staff Sunday. Entz joins D’Anton Lynn, who was recently hired away from UCLA to be the Trojans’ defensive coordinator.

