USC hires longtime Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson as co-defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive line coach Eric Henderson is leaving the Los Angeles Rams to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at Southern California as the co-defensive coordinator. Henderson also will be the Trojans’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Henderson has been the Rams’ defensive line coach for the past five seasons, developing a close bond with eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald. Henderson is the fourth veteran coach to join the completely revamped defensive staff at USC, which went 8-5 last season with one of the worst defenses in the country.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.