USC hires D’Anton Lynn away from archrival UCLA to be its new defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has hired D’Anton Lynn away from archrival UCLA to be Lincoln Riley’s new defensive coordinator. Lynn is the replacement for Alex Grinch, who was fired with two games left in USC’s disappointing 7-5 regular season. Lynn is the 34-year-old son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. He transformed the Bruins’ defense into an elite group in his only season in Westwood. UCLA went from 87th in the nation in total defense in 2022 to 11th this season, leading the FBS in rushing defense and finishing third in sacks.

