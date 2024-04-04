USC guard Kobe Johnson says he’s transferring to crosstown rival UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson has committed to UCLA after leaving crosstown rival Southern California and entering the transfer portal.

Johnson posted a photo of himself in a UCLA uniform and included the word “Committed” on his Instagram account Thursday.

He averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season at USC, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection. The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Milwaukee started 28 of 31 games while shooting 40% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range. He was a team captain.

Johnson put his name in the transfer portal on March 22, more than a week before USC coach Andy Enfield was announced as the new coach at SMU. At the time, Johnson also said he intended to enter the NBA draft.

The Trojans (15-18) didn’t make the NCAA Tournament this season and neither did UCLA (16-17). Both are joining the Big Ten Conference next season.

