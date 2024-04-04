USC guard Kobe Johnson says he’s transferring to crosstown rival UCLA

By The Associated Press
Washington's Moses Wood (13) fouls Southern California's Kobe Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson has committed to UCLA after leaving crosstown rival Southern California and entering the transfer portal.

Johnson posted a photo of himself in a UCLA uniform and included the word “Committed” on his Instagram account Thursday.

He averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season at USC, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection. The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Milwaukee started 28 of 31 games while shooting 40% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range. He was a team captain.

Johnson put his name in the transfer portal on March 22, more than a week before USC coach Andy Enfield was announced as the new coach at SMU. At the time, Johnson also said he intended to enter the NBA draft.

The Trojans (15-18) didn’t make the NCAA Tournament this season and neither did UCLA (16-17). Both are joining the Big Ten Conference next season.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.