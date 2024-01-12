USC guard Isaiah Collier to miss at least a month with a hand injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s Isaiah Collier is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hand injury. The freshman guard got hurt in the Trojans’ loss to Washington State. His absence is a major loss for the Trojans. Collier has been the Pac-12’s freshman of the week a leading three times this season. He is the team’s second-leading scorer with 15.4 points and has started all 16 games this season. USC is 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

