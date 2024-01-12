USC guard Isaiah Collier to miss at least a month with a hand injury

By The Associated Press
Washington State forward Oscar Cluff (45) fouls Southern California guard Isaiah Collier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s Isaiah Collier is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hand injury. The freshman guard got hurt in the Trojans’ loss to Washington State. His absence is a major loss for the Trojans. Collier has been the Pac-12’s freshman of the week a leading three times this season. He is the team’s second-leading scorer with 15.4 points and has started all 16 games this season. USC is 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

