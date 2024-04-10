USC guard Isaiah Collier leaving after 1 season to enter NBA draft in latest departure from program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Collier is leaving Southern California after one season to enter the NBA draft. The guard averaged 16.3 points, which was second-best on the team, and 2.9 rebounds while starting 26 of 27 games in which he appeared. He shot 49% percent from the floor and 67% from the free-throw line for the Trojans, who went 15-18 overall. Collier was the nation’s No. 1 recruit out of Georgia’s Wheeler High last year. He’s the latest to leave USC. Coach Andy Enfield departed for the SMU job and freshman Bronny James said he’s declaring for the draft while also entering the portal. Junior Kobe Johnson transferred to crosstown rival UCLA.

