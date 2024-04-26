USC gives Lindsay Gottlieb a contract extension following deepest NCAA Tournament run in 30 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California coach Lindsay Gottlieb has signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season after the Trojans reached the NCAA Elite Eight in her third season. Gottlieb and star JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to a 29-6 record, and they achieved their first top-10 ranking and made their deepest NCAA Tournament run in 30 years. They were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986. Terms of Gottlieb’s contract were not disclosed. Gottlieb said her staff set out to restore USC to the highest echelon of women’s basketball and their work is not finished. Athletic director Jen Cohen announced the extension on Friday.

