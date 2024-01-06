USC defeats Stanford 93-79 with 3 Trojans topping 20 points in front of LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Collier scored a career-high 26 points and Southern California defeated Stanford 93-79 to complete a weekend sweep. The Trojans improved to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. Boogie Ellis added 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Kobe Johnson tied his career high with 21. Bronny James was limited to 2 points (both free throws) on 0 for 4 shooting in front of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Cardinal fell to 7-7 and 2-2. Michael Jones led Stanford with 23 points while making all five of his 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added 18 points.

