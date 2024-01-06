USC defeats Stanford 93-79 with 3 Trojans topping 20 points in front of LeBron James

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) controls the ball against Stanford forward Brandon Angel, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Collier scored a career-high 26 points and Southern California defeated Stanford 93-79 to complete a weekend sweep. The Trojans improved to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. Boogie Ellis added 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Kobe Johnson tied his career high with 21. Bronny James was limited to 2 points (both free throws) on 0 for 4 shooting in front of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Cardinal fell to 7-7 and 2-2. Michael Jones led Stanford with 23 points while making all five of his 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added 18 points.

