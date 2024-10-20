USC blows a 14-point lead to lose its third game in a row, falling 29-28 at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Miller Moss threw an interception in the third quarter, the defense allowed two touchdown drives in the fourth — including one after a blocked field goal — and USC blew another late lead, losing 29-28 at Maryland to extend its season-sinking skid to three. USC has lost three in a row after blowing another late lead and the Trojans have lost their four games this season by a combined 14 points. This time they led 28-14 before a blocked field goal and costly pass interference penalty in the final minutes paved the way to an excruciating defeat. Moss threw an interception in the third quarter that was returned 51 yards to set up a Maryland touchdown.

