USC beats Cal 82-74 to end 2-game skid with Bronny James making key defensive play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Southern California defeated California 82-74 to snap a two-game skid. Bronny James added 10 points off the bench in just his second home game for the Trojans since making his collegiate debut on Dec. 10. USC improved to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12. James came up with a big defensive rebound with 2.7 seconds remaining, got fouled and made both free throws. The Golden Bears trailed by 17 points in the second half before getting within four. Jaylon Tyson led Cal with 23 points.

