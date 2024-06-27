USA’s Casey Kaufhold, the world’s No. 1-ranked women’s archer, seeks gold in Paris

Casey Kaufhold is the world’s No. 1-ranked women’s recurve archer. She’s trying to become the first American to win Olympic gold in archery since 1996. Last year, she won the Olympic test event in Paris, which led to her No. 1 ranking. It was among three straight top-four finishes for her in World Cup events. She won gold in the mixed team and team events and bronze in the individual event at the Pan-Am Games later that year in Santiago, Chile. This year, she won gold in the individual and team events at the Pan-American Championships in Medellin, Colombia.

