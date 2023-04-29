USA will open Basketball World Cup against New Zealand

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures toward players during the first half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

The United States will open Basketball World Cup play against New Zealand this summer, with Greece and Jordan also awaiting the Americans in the group stage. And the earliest the U.S. can see France in an Olympic final rematch is the semifinals. FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila on Saturday. The 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial matchups for the tournament that runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. The Americans play New Zealand on Aug. 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on Aug. 28, and conclude group-stage play Aug. 30 against Jordan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.