USA Water Polo CEO plans to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — USA Water Polo CEO Chris Ramsey is going to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ramsey joined USA Water Polo in 2006. He is among the longest-tenured leaders for the U.S. governing bodies in the Olympic movement. Since Ramsey joined the organization, USA Water Polo has experienced significant growth in several areas. Revenue has increased from about $4 million in 2006 to $16 million in 2022, according to USA Water Polo, and it has nearly 50,000 members.

