USA Water Polo announces deal with Mt. San Antonio College to use college’s new aquatics complex

WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — USA Water Polo has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mt. San Antonio College that covers the organization’s use of the college’s new aquatics complex. The U.S. men’s water polo team is training at the college in preparation for the Paris Olympics. USA Water Polo says it also plans to hold test events for its men’s and women’s teams at the facility, along with its masters national championships and age group national selection camps. The aquatics complex at Mt. San Antonio College has a 59-meter competition pool and a 30-meter teaching/diving pool with movable bulkheads.

