USA Swimming offers cash for Olympic relay sweep

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming will reward its athletes financially if the Americans sweep all seven relays at this summer’s world championships and at the 2024 Paris Olympics. If the U.S. wins all seven of these relays at the world meet in Fukuoka, Japan, this summer, all the pool and open water world team members will split $500,000. If the Americans finish first, second or third in all the relays, they will split $150,000. At the Paris Olympics, if the U.S. sweeps the relays, all the swimmers will split $1 million. If the team medals in every relay, the athletes will share $250,000.

