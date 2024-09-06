USA Swimming national team managing director Mintenko resigns a week after parting ways with CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming managing director of the national team Lindsay Mintenko has resigned her position after seven years in her current role. Mintenko and USA Swimming announced her decision Friday. The move comes about a week after USA Swimming parted ways with CEO Tim Hinchey, who took over that role in 2017. Mintenko will officially leave on Sept. 20. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who has spent nearly two decades with the governing body. A search for Mintenko’s replacement will begin immediately, according to USA Swimming.

