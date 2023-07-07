USA Swimming apologizes for selection error that kept Erin Gemmell out of world meet in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has apologized to Erin Gemmel for making a selection error that deprived her of a chance to compete in last year’s world championships in Hungary. Gemmel finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 U.S. selection meet, but was left off the roster for worlds after Katie Ledecky dropped the 200 free from her scheduled events. Usually, the seventh-place finisher is promoted to the 4×200 free relay when a top athlete withdraws from the 200 free. USA Swimming says it realizes the mistake caused “major disappointment” for Gemmell and her coaches and apologized. The world championships begin next week.

