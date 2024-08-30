USA Swimming and CEO Tim Hinchey part ways after 7 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming and CEO Tim Hinchey are parting ways after a seven-year stint in which Hinchey helped establish new programs to counter sex abuse in the sport but also lost support among grassroots coaches. A big part of Hinchey’s mandate when he took over in 2017 was to pull the organization out of a crisis that came from its handling of high-profile abuse cases. In announcing Hinchey’s departure, the USA Swimming board said that during his tenure “USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program has become preeminent among youth sports.” The announcement comes in the wake of years of declining membership, which was a growing concern among grassroots coaches, who wrote letters expressing their concern with USA Swimming’s leadership.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.