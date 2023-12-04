USA Luge’s Chris Mazdzer, 2018 Olympic silver medalist, says he’s retiring

Chris Mazdzer has decided to end his luge career after four trips to the Olympics and becoming the first men’s singles slider to medal there for the United States. He won silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. The 35-year-old Mazdzer will compete in his final World Cup race this weekend in Lake Placid, New York, his home track just a few miles away from his hometown of Saranac Lake. It will end a career where he spent nearly two decades on luge’s top circuit, winning 24 World Cup medals along the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.