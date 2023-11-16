USA Hockey names Brett Peterson general manager for the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Brett Peterson has been hired to put together the U.S. team for next year’s IIHF Men’s World Championship. USA Hockey has announced it named Peterson as its general manager for the tournament. The assistant GM of the NHL’s Florida Panthers is believed to be the first Black executive to serve in that role for USA Hockey. Peterson is in his fourth season with Florida. USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck and an advisory group of 10 U.S.-born NHL GMs will assist Peterson in putting together the roster.

