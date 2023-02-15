USA Hockey extends executive director Pat Kelleher

COLORADO Springs, Colo. (AP) — USA Hockey has given executive director Pat Kelleher a multiyear contract extension. President Mike Trimboli credited Kelleher’s steady leadership through the pandemic as a strength of the organization in announcing the move. Kelleher has been in the job since June 2017. USA Hockey says Kelleher has advanced diversity and inclusion initiatives and has been a champion for player safety. The national hockey federation has grown to over a million players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

