USA Basketball’s select team wins pair of short scrimmages against World Cup team

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball assembles what it calls a select team to practice with and scrimmage against its national team before big events like the World Cup and the Olympics, while hoping those games become a real test. The “games” Friday were 10 minutes long, the national team was trying a whole slew of combinations and U.S. coach Steve Kerr wasn’t exactly treating a three-point deficit in the final minute the way he would if a medal was at stake. But that said, the select team did beat the U.S. World Cup team in a pair of those scrimmages on the second day of camp in Las Vegas.

