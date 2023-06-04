VIENNA, Austria (AP) — The U.S. beat France 16-12 to win the gold medal at the 3-on-3 women’s World Cup on Sunday, while Serbia prevented an American sweep by rallying to beat the U.S. 21-19 in the men’s title game. It was the third World Cup title for the American women and their first since 2014. The men won their third World Cup medal and were denied gold when Serbia scored the game’s final six points. It was Serbia’s sixth World Cup title.

