USA Basketball to play Greece, Germany at Abu Dhabi

USA Basketball will play a pair of games in Abu Dhabi this summer on its way to the World Cup in the Philippines. The federation announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday, and as part of that deal the U.S. will bring Germany and Greece there for games in August. The U.S. will host the three-game series, and it’ll mark the first time that the men’s national team will play in the United Arab Emirates. The Americans will play Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20; Germany and Greece will play there on Aug. 19.

