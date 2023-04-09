USA Basketball sweeps Team World at Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ronald Holland had 15 points, and USA Basketball rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Team World 90-84 in the men’s game at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night. Bronny James made his USA Basketball debut and scored 11 points. The son of NBA great LeBron James iced the game with a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining. Team USA also won the women’s game, which was part of the Nike event for the first time.

