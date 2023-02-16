USA Basketball picks roster for last 2 World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked the 12 players for the final two games of World Cup qualifying later this month. They are tasked with giving the Americans a berth in this summer’s tournament and moving them one step closer to the Paris Olympics. Of the 12, four have been in past games during qualifying for this year’s World Cup. Langston Galloway has played in eight of the 10 games, Will Davis II has played in five and Elijah Pemberton and Craig Sword have been in two apiece.

